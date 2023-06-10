Minor Reshuffle in Assam Police | Check List

As per an order from the Assam Government’s Home and Political Department, the following transfers have been made:

1. Aparna Natrajan, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police (SP), Dhubri is transferred and posted as Principal of the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district’s Dergaon with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

2. Navin Singh, APS (DR-2004), SP, Biswanath is transferred and posted as SP, Dhubri with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Aparna Natrajan, IPS transferred.

3. Subhasish Baruah, APS (DR-2004), Asstt. Inspector General of Police (Esstt./Admn.), of Guwahati’s Ulubari is transferred and posted as SP, Biswanath with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Navin Singh, APS transferred.