Major Reshuffle in Nalbari Police After Tihu Incident

Following the incident in Tihu, as many as 48 Constables in the Nalbari Police force in Assam have been transferred in a major reshuffle on Friday.
The transfer order came at the direction of Nalbari Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh, sources informed.
The 48 police officials who had been serving at the same police station in Nalbari, Ghograpar, Belsor, Tihu, Mukalmua, Kamarkuchi and Daulasal for more than four years were given the transfer orders.
This comes after two constables of Tihu Police Station physically assaulted a truck driver on National Highway No. 31 leaving him severely injured on the road.
It was alleged that the accused constables had assaulted the driver and snatched cash from him as a result of which the injured was unable to stand without support.
Later, the locals and other truck drivers gathered at the spot and staged protest against the accused involved in the incident demanding justice.
Later in the day, the accused constables, identified as Apurba Patgiri and Amit Hajong, were reserve closed.