Mira Borthakur Goswami Objects to Sudden Reshuffle in Assam Mahila Congress Committee

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami has expressed strong disapproval over the sudden reconstitution of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, calling it a unilateral decision made without consulting her or the state leadership.

In a letter addressed to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, Borthakur Goswami termed the move “demoralising and strategically damaging,” especially with the state heading towards elections in just five months.

“With deep sorrow and serious concern, I wish to bring to your attention the recent change in the committee of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress carried out without any prior discussion with me or the local leadership,” she wrote, emphasizing that such abrupt decisions could harm the organisation’s unity at a critical juncture.

She further criticised the reported basis of the reconstitution, saying that membership strength cannot be accepted as the sole criterion for leadership or capability. “Ours is a political organisation built on ideology and commitment, not a network driven by membership targets,” the letter stated.

Borthakur Goswami urged Gogoi to reconsider the decision and reinstate the previous committee that had “worked tirelessly at the grassroots.” She cautioned that failure to review the move could result in “serious discontent” among committed women leaders who form the backbone of the organisation.

The Mahila Congress president also warned that internal disruptions could send a wrong message at a time when the BJP is aggressively wooing women voters through welfare schemes. “We cannot afford to lose ground when unity and coordination are needed the most,” she stressed.

Borthakur Goswami called for immediate intervention “in the interest of the party’s strength and credibility in Assam.”

The letter was also copied to AICC leaders including Alka Lamba, K.C. Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, and Debabrata Saikia.

