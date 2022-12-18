Miscreants set ablaze house in Assam’s Merapani

Unidentified miscreants burned down a house in Merapani in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday night.

As per reports, the miscreants set ablaze the residence of a person identified as Niren Bora at Baruagaon in No. 1 Lakhipur of Merapani.

The house was completely burned down to ashes, hence leading to a huge loss of cash and property. The fire also devastated a huge patch of tea plantations belonging to Niren Bora.

Properties worth approximately Rs 2 lakhs were reduced to ashes due the massive fire.

Meanwhile, Bora has lodged an FIR at the Merapani Police Station in regard to the incident.