3 Killed, Several Injured in Road Accident in Greater Noida

Three persons died and several others were critically injured in a road accident in Greater Noida in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Greater Noida Expressway after two buses collided with each other near Knowledge Park of Noida.

The police also informed that two persons were critically injured in the accident.

"Two buses collided on Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park Police Station of Noida. Three persons died, many people were injured while two persons are in critical condition," the Greater Noida Police said.

Meanwhile, the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

The police reached the accident site and engaged in the rescue operation.