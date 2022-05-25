Miscreants Vandalize Shiva Temple In Guwahati

High tension prevailed in Guwahati’s Bhetapara area after a mandir was vandalized by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday night.

According to sources, miscreants vandalized and desecrated the shiva temple located in Bhetepara, enraging locals.

“We informed the police early morning at around 6 am but they arrived at 8.30 am after repeated calls,” a local claimed.

A ganesh mandir was also vandalized by the miscreants wherein the idol of lord Ganesh was uprooted from its place and thrown outside the temple, sources said.

Further investigation is on.

Last month, unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalized an idol of Lord Hanuman and later set it afire in Hajo under Kamrup Rural district.

The incident was reported at Patni village in Hajo. As per reports, the unidentified miscreants fled the spot after committing the crime.

