Amit Shah Promises CRPF Jobs for Mising Youth, Flags Cultural Protection

Asserting that the Mising community and its rich cultural heritage represent the future of Assam and the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that special recruitment arrangements would be made to facilitate the induction of Mising youth into the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Addressing a massive gathering at the Mising Youth Festival in Dhemaji district, Shah assured the community, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that the Centre remains committed to preserving, promoting and respecting Mising culture. Beginning his address with the chant of “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” the home minister extended a warm greeting to the community.

“I bow to the Mising community. I feel fortunate to be here today. Had I missed this programme, I would have lost the opportunity to witness such a beautiful and meaningful gathering,” Shah said.

Describing Mising culture as integral to Assam’s identity, Shah remarked that it embodies the soul of both Assam and India. “The Mising culture is a symbol of the future for Assam and the country. We can never forget the immense contribution of the Mising people to India’s freedom struggle,” he added.

Highlighting the community’s deep connection with nature, Shah said the Ali Ai Ligang festival reflects values of harmony and coexistence with the environment. “Ali Ai Ligang teaches us how to live in balance with nature and respect the environment,” he noted.

The home minister also announced that the Centre would introduce special provisions to enable greater participation of Mising youth in security forces. “We will take concrete steps to ensure that Mising youth find opportunities to join the CRPF,” he said.

Referring to developmental initiatives, Shah mentioned that he had earlier in the day performed the bhumi pujan for the second legislative assembly building in Dibrugarh. He also highlighted the upcoming Jagiroad semiconductor plant, which he said would generate employment for around 27,000 youths.

In Dibrugarh

Earlier, addressing another large public meeting at Khanikar playground in Dibrugarh, Shah struck a stern note on illegal immigration, stating that undocumented immigrants would be identified and deported “one by one.” He accused unchecked infiltration of altering Assam’s demographic balance and posing a serious threat to its land, culture and indigenous communities.

Shah further alleged that illegal immigration had extended even to culturally significant sites associated with Srimanta Sankardeva, as well as ecologically sensitive areas such as the forest land of Kaziranga, calling the situation a grave concern for the state’s cultural and environmental future.

