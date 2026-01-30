“Vote-Bank Politics Allowed Infiltration in Assam”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Today said that illegal immigrants would be identified and deported “one by one,” as he accused unchecked infiltration of disturbing the state’s demographic balance and threatening its cultural identity.

Advertisment

Addressing a massive public gathering at Khanikar playground in Dibrugarh, Shah said illegal immigration posed a serious danger to Assam’s land, culture and indigenous communities. He alleged that infiltration had reached even culturally significant areas associated with Srimanta Sankardeva and ecologically sensitive zones like Kaziranga’s forest land.

The Home Minister claimed that earlier governments had allowed illegal immigration to continue for vote-bank politics, while asserting that only the BJP was committed to protecting Assam’s identity and indigenous rights. “Assam’s interests can be safeguarded only under the BJP,” Shah said.

During his visit, he laid the foundation stone for the Assam Legislative Assembly’s second complex in Dibrugarh, a move aimed at strengthening the city’s role as Assam’s second capital. He said the new complex would include residential facilities for MLAs and further boost administrative activity in Upper Assam.

He described Assam as a priority state for national infrastructure growth, highlighting ongoing work in roads, railways, waterways and emerging sectors such as semiconductors.

Speaking on Assam’s long-standing flood problem, Shah said the Centre was working on long-term solutions, including large reservoirs that would help control floods, create tourism opportunities, promote water sports and provide relief to lakhs of people affected by annual flooding.

The Union Home Minister praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying his government had delivered on infrastructure commitments and governance reforms. Shah expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in Assam for a third consecutive term under Sarma’s leadership.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, Shah alleged that the party had failed to contribute meaningfully to Assam’s development and had instead left behind a legacy of violence and instability. He credited the BJP government for granting land rights to tea garden workers and for ensuring national recognition for iconic Assamese figures like Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath Bordoloi.

Shah also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of showing disrespect towards the culture of the Northeast, contrasting it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote Assamese symbols such as the gamosa and to highlight the legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhabdeva on national and global platforms.

Also Read: Amit Shah’s Schedule in Assam Today