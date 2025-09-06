Missing AGP Leader Found Dead in Abhayapuri, Family Suspects Murder

The lifeless body of AGP leader Muzaffar Hussain from Rangapani in Assam's Bongaigaon district was recovered in Abhayapuri on Saturday.

As per sources, Hussain had been missing since Friday night. His lifeless body was found under the Bor-Narikala bridge in the area.

The family of the deceased has alleged that this may be a case of political assassination. Police, the Executive Magistrate, and a forensic team arrived at the site and began an investigation. Authorities have stated that the exact cause and nature of the death will be determined only after the completion of the investigation.

Reports suggest that the deceased leader’s wife had contested the previous panchayat elections but was defeated. The sudden death of the AGP leader has cast a shadow of grief and shock across the region.

ALSO READ: BTC Polls: AGP Declares Candidates in Four Key Constituencies