Missing ULFA-I Cadre Found Buried Near Indo-Myanmar Border

The body of the missing United Liberation Font of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre, Palash Moran, was found buried near Indo-Myanmar border on Tuesday.

According to sources, the ULFA-I cadre who escaped from the banned militant organization went missing last Friday and his body was found today buried in a pit in Khonsa near the border.

Palash Moran, a resident of Tarani village in Tinsukia district of Assam, joined the banned outfit in the year 2021.

Moran escaped from the organization with three others who surrendered themselves before the security forces however, he disappeared before he could surrender.

Three other ULFA-I cadres were identified as Montu Moran, Mahanta Baruah and Himagshu Bhuyan who had previously escaped the designated camp along with Palash Moran and had surrendered themselves before the security forces.

It was Montu Moran who had informed Palash's brother of his sudden disappearance after escaping the camp.