Tinsukia: Escaped ULFA-I Cadre Goes Missing, 3 Others Surrender

An escaped ULFA-I cadre, Palash Moran from the banned militant organization's camp, disappeared on Friday.

As per reports, Moran had joined the militant outfit in the year 2021.

Sources informed that three other ULFA-I cadres namely Montu Moran, Mahanta Baruah and Himagshu Bhuyan who had previously escaped the designated camp along with Palash Moran have surrendered themselves before the security forces.

However, the whereabouts of Palash Moran hasn’t been ascertained yet.

Palash Moran is a resident of Tarani village in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Meanwhile, surrendered ULFA-I cadre Montu Moran has informed Palash's brother of his sudden disappearance after escaping the camp.