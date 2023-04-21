Assam

Tinsukia: Escaped ULFA-I Cadre Goes Missing, 3 Others Surrender

Three other ULFA-I cadres who had previously escaped the designated camp along with Palash Moran have surrendered themselves before the security forces.
Tinsukia: Escaped ULFA-I Cadre Goes Missing, 3 Others Surrender
Tinsukia: Escaped ULFA-I Cadre Goes Missing, 3 Others Surrender Representative Image
Pratidin Time

An escaped ULFA-I cadre, Palash Moran from the banned militant organization's camp, disappeared on Friday.

As per reports, Moran had joined the militant outfit in the year 2021. 

Sources informed that three other ULFA-I cadres namely Montu Moran, Mahanta Baruah and Himagshu Bhuyan who had previously escaped the designated camp along with Palash Moran have surrendered themselves before the security forces. 

However, the whereabouts of Palash Moran hasn’t been ascertained yet. 

Palash Moran is a resident of Tarani village in Tinsukia district of Assam. 

Meanwhile, surrendered ULFA-I cadre Montu Moran has informed Palash's brother of his sudden disappearance after escaping the camp.

Tinsukia: Escaped ULFA-I Cadre Goes Missing, 3 Others Surrender
Security Forces Intensify Operations Against ULFA-I, Apprehended 107 Cadres
Assam police
ULFA-I
Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma
DGP GP Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/tinsukia-escaped-ulfa-i-cadre-goes-missing-3-others-surrender
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com