Miya Museum: Man Behind Row Arrested, Property Sealed

The district administration in the Goalpara district of Assam on Tuesday sealed the newly-inaugurated ‘Miya Museum’ after it sparked a political bout in the state.

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the source of fund behind the construction of the museum.

Moreover, the President of Assam Miya Parishad, M Mohar Ali was arrested by Goalpara Police in a major turn of events. Ali has been alleged to have set up the Miya Museum.

He has been taken in for questioning in connection with the matter, officials informed.

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma had mentioned that the police will investigate the source of funds behind the construction of the disputed museum.

Amid controversy, the Miya Museum had been inaugurated at Lakhipur in Dapkarvita in Assam’s Goalpara on Sunday.

The Assam CM said that a probe into the incident will be conducted in the coming days and those behind setting up the museum will be questioned.

He said that the management behind the museum will have to explain the reason behind displaying of several items that actually belong to Assamese culture at the museum.

Legal action will be taken against them if they fail to provide satisfactory reason behind the same, CM Sarma added.

He said, “All the items that are on display at the Miya museum are being used by the Assamese people. The plough items used for catching fish, all belong to the Assamese community.”

The Assam CM mentioned that only the lungi, a men’s garment worn below the waist, is an item that belonged to the Miya community.

“What’s new in it? Tools and equipment kept there belong to Assamese people except for ‘Lungi’. They must prove to government that ‘Nangol’ is used only by Miya people and not others, otherwise a case will be registered,” added CM Sarma.