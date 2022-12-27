Pakistani Boat with Arms, Ammunitions Apprehended in Indian Waters

Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad, apprehended a Pakistani boat on Monday with 10 crew in Indian waters carrying arms, ammunition and approximately 40 kgs of Narcotics worth Rs 300 crores.

According to an official statement, the action was taken on the basis of inputs from the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad.

"During the intervening night of 25/26 Dec 22, on a specific intelligence input, ICG strategically deployed its Fast Patrol class of ship ICGS Arinjay for patrolling in an area close to the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL). During the early hours of Monday, 26 Dec 2022, a Pakistani Fishing Boat Al Soheli was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters," the statement said.

"During the investigation, the crew were found to be behaving suspiciously. After extensive rummaging of the boat, the arms, ammunition and approx. 40 Kgs of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores were found concealed," it added.