MK Yadava Removed as Assam’s Chief Wildlife Warden

In a major development, Mahendra Kumar Yadava, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) & Head of Forest Force, Assam, has been removed as the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW).

Sandeep Kumar, PCCF (Wildlife and Bio-diversity) cum Project Director, Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation Society, has been appointed as the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW).

An order issued by the Secretary of Environment and Forest Department, Assam, read, “In the interest of public service, Sri Sandeep Kumar, IFS (RR: 1989), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife and Bio-diversity) cum Project Director, Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation Society, shall henceforth hold the charge of Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) with immediate effect, until further orders.”

The order further read, “Sri Mahendra Kumar Yadava, IFS (RR:1989), Principal Chief Conservator of Forest & Head of Forest Force, Assam, holding the additional charge of Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) shall hand over the charge to Sri Sandeep Kumar, IFS, immediately.”