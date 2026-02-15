MLA Manoranjan Talukdar Challenges Ranjit Dass to Contest in 2026 Polls Showdown

With political rhetoric intensifying ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Sorbhog MLA Manoranjan Talukdar launched a sharp attack on state minister Ranjit Kumar Dass, daring him to contest from the Bhawanipur–Sorbhog constituency and predicting a direct electoral showdown.

Speaking to the media in Bajali, Talukdar mocked Dass as a “runaway minister,” alleging that he has failed to remain firmly rooted in any one constituency. “Ranjit Kumar Dass cannot stay as a committed MLA in any single constituency. He left Bajali Assembly constituency and fled to Bhawanipur–Sarbhog,” Talukdar Said.

In a provocative remark, the Sarbhog legislator said he would welcome Dass if he chose to contest from Bhawanipur–Sarbhog. “If Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass comes to Bhawanipur–Sarbhog, I will welcome him with a gamosa. Then it will be a battle between two heavyweights,” he said.

Talukdar further asserted that the upcoming election would determine who truly commands public support in the constituency. “Whether I remain the former MLA or Ranjit Kumar Dass becomes the former MLA will be decided in the electoral battle,” he stated.

Taking a swipe at the minister’s public engagements, Talukdar compared him to Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, alleging imitation. “Just as the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma enjoys watching videos of Akhil Gogoi, Ranjit Kumar Dass has tried to imitate him. Perhaps that is why he calls it ‘entertainment’,” Talukdar said sarcastically.

He went on to describe Dass as a “novice imitator,” claiming that the public is well aware of it. “Whether he finds entertainment or pain from me will be seen in the elections,” Talukdar added.

Talukdar also commented on the ongoing seat-sharing discussions among opposition parties. He stated that negotiations are expected to take place between February 16 and 19. According to him, the CPI(M) is likely to demand six seats as part of the arrangement, and he briefly indicated the constituencies under consideration, though he did not disclose detailed specifics.