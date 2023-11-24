“M’laya Doesn’t Charge Fees For Christmas, WB Doesn’t Charge For Durga Puja, But Assam..!”: AIPC

Assam Congress secretary and AIPC state President Gauravv Somani while speaking to the media said, “The cultural significance of Bihu extends beyond monetary considerations, delving into the rich emotions and heritage of the people of Assam. It does not matter how much amount you are levying as tax or fees and how much money you are granting to committees. It is about the inner soul of the Assamese people attached to organising Bihu programs and cannot be a barter system.”