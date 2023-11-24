“M’laya Doesn’t Charge Fees For Christmas, WB Doesn’t Charge For Durga Puja, But Assam..!”: AIPC

All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Assam State unit has expressed deep concern regarding the recent decision to impose fees for organizing Bihu events in the state.
Assam Congress secretary and AIPC state President Gauravv Somani while speaking to the media said, “The cultural significance of Bihu extends beyond monetary considerations, delving into the rich emotions and heritage of the people of Assam. It does not matter how much amount you are levying as tax or fees and how much money you are granting to committees. It is about the inner soul of the Assamese people attached to organising Bihu programs and cannot be a barter system.”
He also said that Bihu is not just an event; it's a profound expression of our cultural identity and a cherished tradition that resonates with the sentiments of our community.
“Imposing taxes or fees in the name of permissions to organize regional events within our own state feels like an unintended insult to these sentiments. Meghalaya doesn’t charge fees for organising Christmas programs, West Bengal doesn’t charge for Durga Puja celebrations but Assam Govts’ decision to charges fees for organising Bihu programs in the name of permission is ridiculous and insensitive,” added Somani.
While acknowledging the financial intricacies involved, Somani further urged the authorities to reconsider this decision, understanding that the true value lies in preserving and promoting our cultural heritage.
“We believe that celebrating Bihu should be a unifying experience, free from unnecessary financial barriers. We appeal for a thoughtful review of the imposed fees, taking into account the emotional connect that Bihu holds for the people of Assam along with the withdrawal of all such charges imposed by State Govt on holding public programs. Let's work together to ensure that our cultural festivals remain accessible and continue to thrive, fostering a sense of pride and unity among our communities,” Somani added further.