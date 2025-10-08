MMUA launched in Tinsukia; CM Sarma distributes cheques to 14,000 women

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) in Tinsukia, a scheme aimed at empowering women economically and fostering self-reliance.

During a grand distribution ceremony, the Chief Minister handed out cheques to 14,000 beneficiaries under the scheme, drawing enthusiastic participation from residents and self-help group (SHG) members. Sarma stated that the MMUA is about far more than mere financial assistance.

He said that if we fail to understand the purpose of this initiative, then we will not be able to realise its benefits.

The scheme aims to provide women entrepreneurs with seed funding while offering guidance and support for sustainable livelihood initiatives, thereby promoting economic independence.

During his two-day visit to Tinsukia, CM Sarma also inaugurated a newly-constructed three-storied Circuit House, built on a 5-bigha land plot provided by the Land and Revenue Department at Tinsukia Bypass. The building was completed one month ahead of schedule.

In addition to these inaugurations, CM Sarma visited the residence of Hemanta Gohain, the great-grandson of the late Matak King Sarbananda, reflecting his outreach to historical and cultural lineages during his visit.

