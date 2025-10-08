Over 1 Lakh Tea Workers Protest, Demand ST Status and Land Rights

In a massive show of strength, over one lakh members of the tea community took to the streets of Tinsukia today, demanding higher wages for tea workers, distribution of land titles (pattas), and recognition of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for their community.

The protest gained momentum in Kopab, Tinsukia, shortly after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to the district. In response, several organizations, including the All Assam Tea Tribes Association (AATSA), Adivasi Students’ Association, Tea Labour Unions, and other tea community groups, mobilized large crowds to occupy the roads, bringing traffic to a standstill.

One of the protesters said, “We have been urging the government about our demands and rights again and again. They had also promised earlier that they would fulfill all our demands, but until now, the government has failed to do so. Why has the government been neglecting our demands? Do they only see us as a vote bank during elections, and once they win, forget their promises? Why has the government failed to grant our demands despite repeated reminders?”

The demonstration comes despite repeated assurances from the government to address the concerns of the Adivasi and tea community members. Earlier, leaders representing the tea tribes and Adivasi communities had warned the BJP-led Assam government and the Chief Minister that failure to act on their longstanding demands would force them to take a stand against the administration.

The protest highlights persistent grievances over labor rights, land ownership, and recognition for tea community members, who have historically faced economic and social marginalization.

