Truck Hits Leopard in Assam’s Bongaigaon, Dies

A leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding truck in Assam’s Bongaigaon, reports emerged on Monday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Kakaijana where a speeding truck on National Highway No. 117 hit the leopard in Thakurani Para area of Bongaigaon.

The Kakaijana area is known as the home for leopards and golden monkeys.

Meanwhile, the forest department has urged the people travelling through the area to be conscious with the speed limit.

Last month, a leopard died on-spot after being hit by a vehicle in Assam’s Nagaon district.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Nagaon bypass road when the leopard was trying to cross the road and the vehicle hit it.

Following the incident, the leopard died on spot.

Meanwhile, the forest department had recovered the carcass of the leopard and arranged for a post-mortem.