Modern High School Hosts Annual ‘Sankalan’ Exhibition Showcasing Student Talent

The Annual Exhibition Sankalan of Modern High School was successfully organised on 23rd December with great enthusiasm and vibrant participation. The exhibition showcased students’ creative and academic talents through impressive displays based on science, mathematics, literature, and art and craft, reflecting innovation, imagination, and learning.

The programme was graced by the esteemed Chief Guest, Sri Sujoy Mazumder, Director, National Science Centre, Guwahati, who was accorded a warm welcome and felicitated by the school authorities. He appreciated the innovative exhibits and encouraged students to develop a scientific temperament.

Adding a special charm to the occasion was Mr Nirju Raj, the renowned fire art artist of Assam, who attended the exhibition as a special guest and inspired the audience with his artistic journey.

Various stalls set up during the exhibition added vibrancy to the event. Attractive mehendi, food, and jewellery stalls drew large crowds and enhanced the festive atmosphere, making the exhibition an enjoyable experience for students, parents, and visitors.

The exhibition concluded on a successful note, leaving behind cherished memories and reaffirming Modern High School’s commitment to holistic education.