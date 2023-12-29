Mohan Bhagwat Stresses on Bharat's Time-Tested Identity at Luit Subansiri Samavesh

In a momentous assembly named "Luit Subansiri Samavesh", RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat ji delivered a compelling address to uniformed Swayamsevaks, advocating the imperative development of the nation rooted in Bharat's enduring self-identity. The event, hosted in Majuli, bore witness to Dr Bhagwat's thought-provoking deliberation, questioning whether Bharat had retained its intrinsic "Swa" or selfhood following its hard-fought independence.
Emphasizing the pivotal roles of patriotism and unity, Dr Bhagwat articulated the RSS's fundamental objective to rouse society toward patriotism, organization, and the rejuvenation of selfhood. He further emphasized that this "Swa" ought to evolve by generational needs while amalgamating traditional wisdom with global knowledge.
Drawing from ancient scriptures advocating the assimilation of global knowledge, Dr Bhagwat cautioned against flawed models driven by materialistic aspirations. He reiterated the Bharateeya model's capacity to nurture self-reliance across societal domains.
Highlighting the geographical security historically enjoyed by Bharat, he elucidated how this enabled comprehensive development without reliance on chemical-based agricultural practices. Dr Bhagwat accentuated the need to follow the exemplary paths of revered figures such as Mahapurush Shankardev and Lachit Borphukan, underscoring the transformation of personal virtues into organized efforts for national empowerment.
Advocating a unified, fraternal endeavor echoing the ethos of "earning through both hands but contributing in a thousand hands," rooted in the Upanishadic principle "Isavasyam Idam Sarvam," Dr Bhagwat concluded by spotlighting Bharat's enduring practice of secularism. He envisioned fostering global welfare through the Sangh's systematic societal approach, transcending individualistic pursuits.
The event witnessed uniformed Swayamsevaks displaying physical drills, captivating a vast audience from Majuli. Dr Bhagwat concluded his impactful two-day visit to Majuli and proceeded to Dibrugarh, continuing discussions on these vital themes.