"Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen": AJYCP Questions BJP’s Motives Behind The Campaign

Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Central Committee President Palash Changmai recently commented on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement of a statewide campaign — ‘Moi Zubeen, Ami Zubeen’ (I am Zubeen, We are Zubeen) — that is set to begin on October 23.

Palash Chagnmai posted a statement questioning the ruling party’s involvement:

“The people of Assamhave spontaneously built a digital movement demanding justice for Zubeen Garg. Now, in a bizarre move, the ruling party, under the Chief Minister’s leadership, has announced that it will lead a campaign for Zubeen Garg’s justice under the slogan ‘Moi Zubeen, Ami Zubeen’—apparently to overshadow or dilute the people-led movement.

"First of all, justice for the beloved singer must come from the government itself, since it is the government that has been running things all along."

More importantly, simply saying ‘I am Zubeen’ must be backed by Zubeen Garg’s personality and ideals. Zubeen Garg stood against the CAA. Likewise, the BJP should also oppose the CAA from today." he stated.

Palash further said, "Zubeen Garg supported a society united beyond caste, creed, and religion. The BJP should fully embody the singer’s ideals before launching any ‘Moi Zubeen, Ami Zubeen’ campaign; otherwise, it risks intellectual hypocrisy and political maneuvering."

Why is it problematic for the BJP to participate in Assam’s people-driven ‘Justice for Zubeen Garg’ movement?” Changmai asked.

