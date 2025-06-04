Monsoon Picks Up Pace in Assam: Flood Alert as Rain Batters 20+ Districts

The monsoon has intensified its grip over Assam, bringing heavy rainfall across various regions and further aggravating the already critical flood situation. Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates substantial precipitation across both Upper and Lower Assam, as well as the Barak Valley.

Advertisment

Chirang recorded the highest rainfall, with 81 mm at Kajalgaon, followed by Lakhipur in Hailakandi at 74 mm, and Agomani in Dhubri at 72 mm. Other areas like Gauripur (70.5 mm) and BN College AWS (49.5 mm) in Dhubri, Chouldhuaghat in Lakhimpur (71.5 mm), and Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar (51.5 mm) also witnessed significant rainfall.

Top Rainfall Districts (as of 8:30 AM, June 4):

Chirang (Kajalgaon AWS): 81 mm

Hailakandi (Lakhipur ARG): 74 mm

Dhubri (Agomani AWS): 72 mm

Lakhimpur (Chouldhuaghat ARG): 71.5 mm

Kokrajhar (Gossaigaon AMFU): 51.5 mm

Other regions received light to moderate showers:

Barpeta KVK recorded 16 mm, NTPS Tinsukia saw 8.5 mm, while Marigaon, Nagaon, and Nalbari received between 5–9 mm. Lighter spells were observed in Mushalpur, Chandubi, Diphu, and Sonari.

Flood Situation Worsens: Over 6.17 Lakh Affected in Assam

The heavy rainfall has exacerbated the flood crisis in the state. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)'s preliminary report at 9:00 AM today, 20 districts and 68 revenue circles are under floodwaters, impacting 6,17,136 people across 1,489 villages.

Districts Severely Affected:

Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Sribhumi, Darrang, Biswanath, Cachar, Sivasagar, Majuli, Morigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Tinsukia, and Karbi Anglong West.

Casualties and Damage:

Deaths in the last 24 hours: 6

(One each reported from Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia)

Embankment breaches: 2 (in Dibrugarh and Hailakandi)

Evacuations underway: SDRF teams are actively conducting rescue operations in Hailakandi.

Relief and Shelter Measures:

Relief Camps Operational: 223

Relief Distribution Centres: 288

People Sheltered: 39,746

Relief Materials Distributed:

Rice: 3,391.77 quintals

Dal: 657.58 quintals

Salt: 185 quintals

Mustard Oil: 17,361.46 litres

Cattle Feed – Wheat Bran: 1,453.62 quintals

Cattle Feed – Rice Bran: 905.78 quintals

Urban Flooding in North Guwahati:

Urban flooding was reported in Kamrup district's North Guwahati Revenue Circle, affecting:

Villages: 5

Population: 617

Relief Camps: 2 (all 617 affected have been sheltered)

Urban Relief Supplies:

Rice: 8 quintals

Dal: 1.4 quintals

Salt: 0.42 quintals

Mustard Oil: 42 litres

No casualties have been reported due to urban flooding in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Assam Floods: 6 Dead, Over 6.3 Lakh Affected Across 21 Dists; Urban Flood Woes Continue