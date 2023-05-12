MoodOfAssam2023 | “Are You Happy With The Current Situation In Assam?"

It may be noted that several people from different age groups participated in the survey.

18-35 – 53.9 %

36-50- 36.1%

51-60 – 4%

61+ - 2%

Out of the total respondents, 84 per cent were male and 16 per cent were female.

In addition, region-wise segregation is as follows –

Upper Assam – 24.4 %

Central Assam – 15.4 %

North Assam – 15.8 %

Lower Assam – 28.8 %

Barak & Hills – 4.6%

BTR – 7.6%

Kamrup (M) – 3.1 %

Here, we shall take you through the questions that were asked in the mega opinion poll and what the people of Assam have to say about the Chief Minister and his government.

