MoodOfAssam2023 | “Are You Happy With The Current Situation In Assam?"

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam turns two years old, Pratidin Time along with Gauhati University carried out an extensive opinion poll named ‘Mood of Assam, 2023’ in which people of all demographics across the state put forward their views on the work undertaken in terms of all-round development of Assam.
In the eight question, the respondents were asked - "Are you happy with the current situation in Assam?"
It was a simple Yes or No question and the majority of the voters i.e 51.45 per cent chose No for their answers, while 48.55 per cent expressed satisfaction with the current situation in Assam.
Full breakdown below -
Check the graphical representation below -
It may be noted that several people from different age groups participated in the survey.
18-35 – 53.9 %
36-50- 36.1%
51-60 – 4%
61+ - 2%
Out of the total respondents, 84 per cent were male and 16 per cent were female.
In addition, region-wise segregation is as follows –
Upper Assam – 24.4 %
Central Assam – 15.4 %
North Assam – 15.8 %
Lower Assam – 28.8 %
Barak & Hills – 4.6%
BTR – 7.6%
Kamrup (M) – 3.1 %
Here, we shall take you through the questions that were asked in the mega opinion poll and what the people of Assam have to say about the Chief Minister and his government.
Stay tuned for the next question.