MoodOfAssam2023 | “Who Is The Best Leader Of The State?”

For the seventh question, the respondents were asked – “Who is the best leader of the state?”

The options for this question were included Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi, Badruddin Ajmal, Sarbananda Sonowal and Gaurav Gogoi.

The respondents were divided into two categories, Upper Assam and Lower Assam.

The majority vote share was seemingly bagged by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with 34.79 per cent, followed by former Assam CM and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal garnering 28.72 per cent votes.

Meanwhile, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi remained in the spotlight with 13.83 per cent , while Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi stayed just behind with 12.03 per cent votes. Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, on the other hand, claimed 8.95 per cent of the vote share.

Congress state president Bhupen Borah and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badaruddin Ajmal remained mostly negligible in the poll, bagging only 1.035 per cent and 0.645 per cent votes respectively.

Check full breakdown below -