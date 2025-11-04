Moran: Khowang Roads in Disrepair, AASU Demands Action

The Khowang regional unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a protest in front of the Khowang Sub-Divisional Commissioner’s (CDC) office today, demanding urgent repair of dilapidated roads in the newly formed Khowang constituency, formerly part of Moran subdivision in Dibrugarh district.

Key thoroughfares, including the Khowang Chari Ari-Chenimari connecting road, historic Barphukan Ali, and Moria Ali, which serve as vital arteries for educational and commercial hubs in Khowang Ghat, have fallen into severe disrepair, causing immense hardship for local residents.

During the protest, AASU members also criticized the local MLA, Chakradhar Gogoi, for the constituency’s lack of development and called for his removal, urging authorities to ensure the prompt reconstruction of these roads.

The AASU warned of intensified democratic agitation if the government fails to address the long-pending road repair works in the constituency.

Also Read: Moran: Tai Ahoms Demand ST Status Ahead of 2026 Election