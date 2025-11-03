Moran: Tai Ahoms Demand ST Status Ahead of 2026 Elections

The Tai Ahom community once again took to the streets in Moran, demanding recognition as a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The protest was organized by the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (TYPA) and Tai Ahom Mahila Parishad.

Hundreds of community members carried sticks, marching through Moran town.

Raising slogans such as “BJP Go Back,” “Himanta Biswa Sarma Beware,” “Narendra Modi Beware,” “We Want ST,” and “No ST, No Vote.”

TYPA emphasized that ahead of the 2026 elections, the Tai Ahom along with six other ethnic groups in Assamare pressing for ST status to safeguard their cultural and social identity.

The demonstration highlighted the community’s determination, with a large turnout of Tai Ahom men and women actively participating in the rally.

The protest aims to draw the attention of both state and central authorities to their long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe recognition.

