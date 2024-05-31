More Train Cancellations by NFR Due to Elevated Water Levels in Assam

Partial cancellation of trains:

Train no. 13173 (Sealdah Agartala) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 30th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala.

Train no. 15927 (Rangiya New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on 31st May, 2024 will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and New Tinsukia.