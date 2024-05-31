More Train Cancellations by NFR Due to Elevated Water Levels in Assam

The N. F. Railway's Lumding division has announced the cancellation and partial cancellation of several trains due to high-water levels and speed restrictions imposed between the Jugijan and Jamunamukh section.
Cancellation of trains commencing journey on May 31, 2024:
Train No. 15665 (Guwahati - Mariani Jn.) BG Express
Train No. 05601 (Guwahati - Lumding) Special
Train No. 15603 (Guwahati - Ledo) Intercity Express
Train No. 15604 (Ledo - Guwahati) Intercity Express
Train No. 15670 (Dibrugarh - Guwahati) Nagaland Express
Train No. 15817 (Shokhuvi - Naharlagun) Donyi Polo Express
Partial cancellation of trains:
Train no. 13173 (Sealdah Agartala) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 30th May, 2024 will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Agartala.
Train no. 15927 (Rangiya New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on 31st May, 2024 will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and New Tinsukia.
Train no. 05606 (Shokhuvi Guwahati) Passenger commencing journey on 31st May, 2024 will be short terminated at Lumding and will remain cancelled between Lumding and Guwahati.
Train No. 15666 (Mariani Jn. Guwahati) Express commencing journey on 31st May, 2024 will be short terminated at Furkating Junction and will remain cancelled between Furkating Junction and Guwahati.
Train No. 15968 (Ledo Rangiya) Express commencing journey on 31st May, 2024 will be short terminated at Furkating Junction and will remain cancelled between Furkating Junction and Rangiya.
Train No. 15669 (Guwahati Dibrugarh) Nagaland Express commencing journey on 31st May, 2024 will be short originated from Dimapur and will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Dimapur.
Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated on further announcements.