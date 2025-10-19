Mariani Hosts ATTSA 19th Session; CM Sarma Stresses Development

The 19th General Session of the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) Central Committee concluded today at Mariani College, drawing leaders and workers from across Assam for its final day of proceedings.

The event, held at the Marianicollege’s playground which witnessed an impressive turnout as participants gathered to deliberate and celebrate the association’s initiatives.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the occasion as the chief guest for the open session, delivering a keynote address that highlighted the significance of unity, youth engagement, and development initiatives in Assam.

During the session, key appointments were announced, with Jagadish Bora elected as President and Sunil Tirki as Secretary of ATTSA.

The open session also featured addresses from prominent dignitaries, including Ministers Atul Bora and Rupesh Gowala, as well as Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

Leaders from Assam’s national organizations were also present.

The gathering served as a platform for ATTSA members to discuss organizational growth, regional development, and community welfare projects.

It also highlighted the importance of student leadership in shaping the future of Assam’s tribal communities.

