Morigaon Jailbreak: One Prisoner Recaptured, 3 Absconding

One among the five prisoners who escaped from Assam’s Morigaon District Jail has been nabbed by the police on Saturday.
The re-captured prisoner has been identified as Saifuddin. According to sources, he was apprehended from the Nagaon Stand area under the Morigaon Sadar Police Station. He was reportedly on the run after he along with four other prisoners managed to broke free from their barracks on October 11.
Saifuddin is a resident of Mahmari Pothar under the jurisdiction of the Lahorighat Police Station. He had been imprisoned for two years in the Morigaon District Jail on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to police sources, Saifuddin had been hiding in Nagaland’s Dimapur but recently returned to Morigaon, leading to his capture. Saifuddin's interrogation will reveal the details of the jailbreak incident.
However, the three other prisoners who escaped alongside him, namely Ziarul Islam from Tezpur's Misamari; Mafidul Islam from Moirabari; and Nur Islam from Laharighat still remain at large. On of the escapees, Abdul Rashid's body was later recovered from a pond in Lahorighat on October 14. Authorities are currently investigating whether his death was accidental or the result of foul play.
Following the jailbreak incident, Tapan Bhuyan and Anup Malakar, wardens of the Morigaon District Jail were suspended after their alleged negligence allowed prisoners to escape.
On the other hand, Morigaon District Jail Jailer Prasanta Saikia was suspended, while Assistant Jailer Nabadeep Lekharu was transferred to Nagaon Special Jail. Additionally, Jail Superintendent Manas Das was reassigned to Hamren Jail. In response to the incident, the District Commissioner of Morigaon also ordered a magisterial inquiry.