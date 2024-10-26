Morigaon Jailbreak: One Prisoner Recaptured, 3 Absconding

However, the three other prisoners who escaped alongside him, namely Ziarul Islam from Tezpur's Misamari; Mafidul Islam from Moirabari; and Nur Islam from Laharighat still remain at large. On of the escapees, Abdul Rashid's body was later recovered from a pond in Lahorighat on October 14. Authorities are currently investigating whether his death was accidental or the result of foul play.