Morigaon Jailbreak: Two Wardens Suspended Following Escape Incident

In a decisive response to a recent security breach, Tapan Bhuyan and Anup Malakar, wardens of the Morigaon District Jail, have been suspended after their alleged negligence allowed prisoners to escape.
The suspension follows an investigative report submitted by the Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the jail, which revealed significant lapses in duty on the night of the incident.
The jailbreak occurred in the early hours of October 11 during the Durga Puja festivities, when five undertrial prisoners broke free from their barracks.
Utilizing blankets and bed sheets, they scaled the 20-foot prison walls after forcibly removing the iron bars. Among the escapees was Abdul Rashid, whose body was later recovered from a pond in Lahorighat on October 14. Authorities are currently investigating whether his death was accidental or the result of foul play.
The remaining four escapees—Saifuddin, Jiarul Islam, Nur Islam, and Mafidul—are still at large, prompting police to intensify their manhunt.
In the wake of the jailbreak, disciplinary measures have been swiftly implemented. Morigaon District Jail Jailer Prasanta Saikia was suspended on October 11, while Assistant Jailer Nabadeep Lekharu has been transferred to Nagaon Special Jail. Additionally, Jail Superintendent Manas Das has been reassigned to Hamren Jail.
In response to the incident, the District Commissioner of Morigaon has ordered a magisterial inquiry. Additional District Magistrate Pallavi Kachary has been appointed to lead the investigation and is expected to submit her findings promptly, which will help determine the appropriate next steps to enhance security measures at the facility.
This incident raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of security protocols in place at Morigaon District Jail, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive reviews and reforms within the prison system.