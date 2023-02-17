Morigaon police arrest two with drugs, pistol in Laharighat

Assam police arrested two people and recovered huge quantity of drugs and pistol in Morigaon’s Laharighat, the police said on Friday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Zakaria Alom and Anwar Hussain.

According to reports, the both the youths were arrested in front of Borchala Police Station.

The police during the investigation seized 16 containers of drugs along with one country-made pistol from their possession.

Meanwhile, a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo. Further investigations are underway.

Earlier in the month of January, Guwahati city police apprehended two drug peddlers and seized a large amount of suspected heroin from their possession.

Acting on a source information, Chandmari police apprehended one peddler, identified as Mantu Rahman, who was out about delivering narcotics on his scooter bearing registration number ‘AS 01 EA 4306’. Upon searching, the police team recovered 2 packets of heroin from the baggage slot of the scooter.

Later, police raided his house located at Ganesh Nagar and recovered two more packets along with 60 vials containing heroin.

His brother, namely Mintu Rahman, was also found involved and was taken into custody, Chandmari police further informed.

The total weight of the seized contraband is said to be around 55 grams.

The Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta on December last year had informed that Guwahati city police seized drugs amounting to Rs 250 crores in the year 2022.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta stated that the peddlers use change several tactics to smuggle drugs into the state but alert cops in Guwahati have been able to successfully thwart such attempts and apprehend the peddlers.

Moreover, the police also launched a phone number 6026901246 for citizens to provide information regarding drugs or drug peddlers.