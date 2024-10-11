Morigaon Prisoners Escape: Jailer Suspended, Magisterial Probe Ordered

Following the escape of five inmates from the Morigaon District Jail, jailer Prasanta Saikia was suspended on Friday, sources said. Saikia was suspended after directives issued by the Morigaon Deputy Commissioner.
According to sources, in addition to Saikia's suspension, Assistant Jailer Nabadeep Lekharu has been subjected to a punitive transfer to the Nagaon Special Jail. This disciplinary action also extends to Jail Superintendent Manas Das, who has been transferred to the Hamren Jail.
On the other hand, Smt. Pallavi Kachary, Additional District Magistrate of Morigaon, has been directed to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Kachary has been asked to submit her report urgently to facilitate further necessary action regarding the escape.
The order issued by the District Commissioner’s office read, “In view of the incident of escaping 5 nos. of POCSO Act UTP from District Jail, Morigaon on 11/10/2024 at about 12.00 AM to 02.00 AM, Smt. Pallavi Kachary, ACS, Addl., District Magistrate, Morigaon is hereby asked to conduct a Magisterial Enquiry into the entire incident and submit report urgently for further necessary action.”
Notably, five prisoners reportedly escaped from the Morigaon District jail in Assam in the wee hours of Friday. The escaped prisoners have been identified as Saifuddin, Ziarul Islam, Nur Islam, Mafidul, and Abdul Rashid. According to information received, all the inmates were awaiting trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Sources informed that the prisoners managed to break the rods of the jail bars, allowing them to slip through easily. They then tied together blankets, lungis, and bedsheets to create a makeshift rope, which they used to scale the jail wall under the cover of darkness.