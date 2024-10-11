Morigaon Prisoners Escape: Jailer Suspended, Magisterial Probe Ordered

Notably, five prisoners reportedly escaped from the Morigaon District jail in Assam in the wee hours of Friday. The escaped prisoners have been identified as Saifuddin, Ziarul Islam, Nur Islam, Mafidul, and Abdul Rashid. According to information received, all the inmates were awaiting trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sources informed that the prisoners managed to break the rods of the jail bars, allowing them to slip through easily. They then tied together blankets, lungis, and bedsheets to create a makeshift rope, which they used to scale the jail wall under the cover of darkness.