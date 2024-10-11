Assam: Five POCSO Accused Prisoners Execute Daring Escape From Morigaon Jail

Five prisoners have reportedly escaped from the Morigaon District jail in Assam. The escaped prisoners have been identified as Saifuddin, Ziarul Islam, Nur Islam, Mafidul, and Abdul Rashid.
According to information received, all the inmates were awaiting trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Sources informed that the prisoners managed to break the rods of the jail bars, allowing them to slip through easily. They then tied together blankets, lungis, and bedsheets to create a makeshift rope, which they used to scale the jail wall under the cover of darkness.
Upon learning of their successful escape, the District Superintendent of Police arrived at the scene to begin an investigation.
The police have now launched a manhunt to recapture the escaped prisoners. They are also assessing how such a lapse in security occurred.