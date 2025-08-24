Morigaon Residents Claim Corruption, Poor Quality Work in Bridge Project

Locals of Laharighat in Assam’s Morigaon district have raised serious allegations of widespread corruption in the construction of a concrete bridge in the area. According to villagers, the contractor allegedly used substandard materials right from the initial stages of building the bridge on the Tengaguri-Falihamari road.

Concerns have been raised specifically about the quality of stones used for constructing the bridge pillars, casting doubt on the long-term stability and safety of the structure.

Residents have appealed to the Morigaon District Public Works Department to take immediate action and ensure proper quality control in the ongoing construction project.

A local resident, raising alarm over alleged malpractice in the ongoing bridge said, “There are serious allegations of large-scale corruption in the construction work of this bridge. The stones being used are mixed with soil and can break with just a touch. This has raised grave concerns about the safety of the bridge once completed. Moreover, construction work is reportedly continuing past midnight without proper estimates and in the absence of local oversight. Despite informing the PWD, no action has been taken. We urge the Morigaon district PWD authorities to investigate this alleged corruption in the bridge project.”

