Sribhumi: Broken Bridge, Broken Promises; Rupagaon's Daily Struggle

An elderly man narrowly escaped a tragic accident while crossing a dangerously fragile bamboo bridge in Rupagaon under the Ramkrishnanagar constituency of Sribhumi district, highlighting the appalling state of rural infrastructure despite repeated promises of development.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among villagers from Rupagaon and surrounding areas, including school and college students who depend on the bridge for daily commuting. Locals say thousands use the dilapidated bamboo bridge daily, risking their lives due to government inaction.

Ironically, the very people now facing such hardships had once garlanded local MLA Bijoy Malakar with hopes of change. Today, they allege that neither the MLA nor MP Kripanath Mallah has shown any concern for their plight.

Residents claim that for over three years, the condition of the bridge has remained the same, with no response from the Rural Development Department or local representatives. Two years ago, villagers had pooled money to construct part of the bridge using bamboo, spending around ₹20,000. However, the temporary structure couldn’t withstand the high footfall and soon collapsed.

Adding to the discontent, locals say that when they approached MP Kripanath Mallah seeking help for a concrete bridge, he dismissed their request, claiming “he doesn’t need that bridge” and that “an alternate route exists” for him.

“Can this be the attitude of a public representative?” one angry resident questioned. “This is the million-rupee question today.”

It’s very difficult for us to commute across this bridge,” said another local. “Many people use it daily, and for children, getting to school early in the morning is especially hard. The discomfort worsens during the rainy season when the bridge becomes slippery.

As frustration grows in the region, villagers are demanding immediate intervention and infrastructure development before a preventable tragedy strikes.

