3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Meghalaya, Tremors Felt in Guwahati

A low-density earthquake hit Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills on Thursday morning. This was confirmed by National Centre for Seismology.

According to the centre, the earthquake measuring 3.9 on Richter scale hit at 9.26 am.

Mild tremors were also felt in part in parts of Guwahati earlier today.

In a tweet, the centre said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 16-02-2023, 09:26:29 IST, Lat: 25.30 & Long: 91.71, Depth: 46 Km, Location: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.”