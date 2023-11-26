Head-On Collision In Assam's Morigaon Leaves 25 Injured

A massive head-on collision between two passenger vehicles in Assam's Morigaon district resulted in injuries to at least 25 individuals, with one person sustaining severe injuries on Saturday.
The collision occurred in the Jaluguti region of Morigaon district in the central Assam region when one passenger vehicle crashed into another passenger vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
After the incident, the local residents saved the wounded individuals and took them to Morigaon Civil Hospital for treatment.
Uttam Das, a physician at Morigaon Civil Hospital, informed ANI that 25 individuals who were injured were admitted to the government-run hospital.
"Out of the injured persons, one person has been referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for his severe injuries. No one has died in the incident," said Dr Uttam Das.
We are still awaiting further information in connection with the matter and the story will be updated accordingly.