Alleged Cattle Smuggler Dies After Assault by Locals in Assam Village

A man accused of cattle smuggling was severely injured after being assaulted by locals on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Kumoi village, Morigaon district, Assam.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital under a critical condition but was declared dead by the doctors.
The deceased has been identified as Jitu Das of Karbi Anglong district.
According to reports, the man allegedly made an attempt to steal cattle in the wee hours from a residence amidst heavy foggy weather condition.
However, things didn't go as planned; the resident of the house awakened up and called for assistance from the neighbours.
The individual who is suspected of smuggling the cattle was apprehended by the locals, but two further accomplices of the suspected cow smuggler were able to flee the scene with two cattle heads.
The people severely assaulted the cattle smuggler, prompting the police to hurry to the scene and save his life.
After that, he was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.