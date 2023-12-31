BSF M'laya Thwarts Cattle Smuggling Attempt Along Indo-Bangla Intl. Border

On December 30, 2023, vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully thwarted cattle smuggling attempts of miscreants by rescuing cattle heads (buffaloes) from the International border of Meghalaya.
The cattle were smuggled to Bangladesh through the bordering area of West Jaintia & East Khasi Hills districts of Meghalaya.
Acting on specific information, the BSF party conducted a special operation near the International border. During this operation, the party managed to seize 47 cattle, which were concealed in a jungle area near the International border to smuggle them into Bangladesh.
The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.