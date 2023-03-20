Assam: 4 Detained Trying To Smuggle Fake Gold Items

At least four people were detained by Jagiroad Police in Assam’s Morigaon district along with fake gold items, officials informed on Monday.

As per initial reports, an operation was carried out based on specific inputs of a possible smuggling bid. During the operation, police caught the four suspects and recovered several fake gold items from their possession.

Officials informed that those apprehended were identified as Abu Taher, Faizul Islam, Rekibuddin Ali and Jahidul Islam.

Along with the fake gold items, officials also recovered six mobile phones from the four suspects. Moreover, they were taken in for questioning for further information as police suspect them to be a part of a larger fake gold smuggling nexus, said officials.

Earlier on March 10, as many as three people were taken into custody on charges of smuggling gold in Assam’s Nagaon and several gold items were confiscated from their possession, police informed.

As per information, policemen from the Nagaon Sadar Police Station caught the offenders red-handed while trying to smuggle the gold into Nagaon from Lakhimpur district in Assam. During the operation, officials seized several items of gold including a Christ statue.

According to the Nagaon Police, the confiscated items included two bars in the shape of boats and two biscuits apart from the Jesus Christ statue.

However, upon thorough inspection, it came to the fore that the items were indeed not real gold and were only fakes. Nagaon Police suspected that the culprits had planned to sell the knock-off gold items in the markets, looting people of their hard earned money.

The identities of the three detained individuals were revealed by Nagaon Police to be Saddam Hussain, Anarul Islam and Riyzaul Haque. Following their detention it also came to the fore that their names were already in the police records for similar crimes in the past, informed Nagaon Police.

Meanwhile, Nagaon Police ensured that an investigation into the matter was initiated and further legal action will be taken according to the law. Those detained were undergoing, officials added.