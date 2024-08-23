Assam: 40 Kg Cannabis, Cash Seized From Morigaon Man's House

In a targetted raid, police in Assam's Morigaon confiscated 40 kilograms of cannabis and over Rs 1 lakh in cash from the residence of a man on Friday.
The raid was conducted at the residence of one Jiban Biswas at Banmuri village, Sonduba in Morigaon. The police had specific inputs based on which a raid party led by Bhuragaon police station OC Hemant Borgohain conducted the operation.
Officials informed that a cannabis stash weighing around 40 kilograms was found and seized from the premises. Along with that, the police also seized over Rs 1 lakh in cash during the raid.
Earlier this month on Independence Day, a massive consignment of cannabis was seized in Assam's Nalbari. As per reports, the cannabis consignment was recovered near the district superintendent of police (SP) office.
According to the information received, a four-wheeler carrying the cannabis consignment met with an accident near the Nalbari SP office. As police officials rushed to the scene, they came across the stash which was promptly seized.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, who was smuggling the cannabis, fled from the scene in the aftermath of the accident.
Officials weighed the seized cannabis consignment at around 90 kilograms. It was estimated that the consignment was worth several lakhs in the illicit narcotics markets.