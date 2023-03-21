Assam Police Bust Fake Gold Smuggling Bid In Morigaon; 3 Held

Assam police on Monday night busted a major fake gold smuggling racket in Morigaon district and apprehended three persons in connection to it.

The three arrested individuals have been identified as Alal Ali, Azizur Rahman and Samar Ali, all hailing from Lakhimpur district.

According to information, the police seized around 2.5 kilograms of fake gold from the trio’s possession during an operation at Naramari no 2 area.

Along the fake gold, the police also seized three mobile phones from their possession.

It is learned that the trio had come to Morigaon with the sole objective of selling the fake gold to certain individuals.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused trio. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier yesterday, four people were detained by Jagiroad Police in Assam’s Morigaon district along with fake gold items.

As per initial reports, an operation was carried out based on specific inputs of a possible smuggling bid. During the operation, police caught the four suspects and recovered several fake gold items from their possession.

Officials informed that those apprehended were identified as Abu Taher, Faizul Islam, Rekibuddin Ali and Jahidul Islam.

Along with the fake gold items, officials also recovered six mobile phones from the four suspects. Moreover, they were taken in for questioning for further information as police suspect them to be a part of a larger fake gold smuggling nexus, said officials.