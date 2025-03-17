Assam: BJP MLA’s Granddaughter Allegedly Abducted in Morigaon, Prime Accused Arrested

Morigaon has been shaken by the alleged abduction of the granddaughter of BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri. The incident, which occurred on Friday evening, has triggered widespread concern over law and order in the state.

According to an FIR lodged by the victim's family, a group of individuals forcibly kidnapped the young woman. The case registered at Morigaon Sadar Police Station under case number 78/25, includes charges under Sections 140(3) and 111(2)(B) of the BNS.

Following an investigation, the police arrested four individuals, including a 17-year-old girl. While the Juvenile Court granted her bail, the remaining three accused—Bhabhajit Medhi, Fizulat Rahman, and Abinash Thakuria Rahman—have been remanded to police custody. Meanwhile, the prime suspect, Armanur Rahman, has also been apprehended. His father, Fizulat Rahman, was among those arrested earlier.

Initially, the police launched an extensive search operation to locate Armanur, who had been absconding and was suspected of being the mastermind behind the abduction. Meanwhile, the victim was recovered with the assistance of Guwahati City Police and Golaghat Police.

The case has sparked public outrage, with many questioning the security of common citizens if even the family of a ruling party MLA is not safe. Authorities continue to investigate the matter as concerns over law and order escalate.

