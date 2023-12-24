Assam CM Inaugurates 5 Projects Worth Rs. 114.17 Crores for Jagiroad

Chief Minister Sarma said the State has been witnessing unprecedented level of developmental activities for the past few years. He said the government was on track to fulfilling its promise of providing jobs under the government sector to 1-lakh youths of the State. In order to build up an entrepreneurial culture among the youths of the State, loan without mortgages are being provided to youths under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan. With the aim of ushering in a movement of inclusive financial empowerment, an amount of Rs. 10,000 each shall be credited into the accounts of the 40-lakh members of women’s self-help groups, the chief Minister said.