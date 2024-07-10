Morigaon

Assam: Cylinders Tumble as Truck Overturns Due To Locked Steering

The accident occurred while the truck was en route from Numaligarh to Chandrapur in Guwahati, reportedly due to the vehicle's steering getting locked.
Pratidin Time

A truck carrying LPG cylinders overturned near Forest Gate in Assam’s Morigaon district on Wednesday morning.

As the truck overturned, all 309 cylinders it was carrying spilled onto the ground.

Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of injuries or fire. Local police and emergency services arrived at the scene to evaluate the situation and secure the area's safety.

Assam police

