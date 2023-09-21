Assam: Drunk Youth Jumps Into Morigaon Pond, Dies

A youth allegedly drowned to death after he jumped into a pond in an inebriated state in Assam’s Morigaon district on Wednesday night.
The incident was reported from Mayanguri area in the district, sources informed, adding that the deceased youth has been identified as Kumal Das.
It is learned that Das was in an inebriated state yesterday night and got excited at one point, after which he jumped into the pond. Unfortunately, being in a drunken state, he drowned to death.
Following the mishap, a team of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) reached the scene and recovered the body from the pond. A police team also reached to the assess the situation at hand.
Recently, a youth went missing after drowning in Burhi Dihing River during the immersion of an idol at Naharkatia in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
The deceased youth has been identified as one Rubul Shrawal, a resident of Joypur in the district.
According to information received, the youth slipped and fell into the river during the immersion of goddess ‘Maa Manasa’ idol. He quickly went missing, following which villagers informed authorities.
The body of the youth was yet to be recovered at the time of filing this report.