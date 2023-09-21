Meghalaya: Class 12 Girl Critically Wounded after Miscreant Attack at Mairang

In a shocking incident, a class 12 girl student reportedly sustained serious injuries in an attack by unidentified miscreants at Mairang in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.
The incident occurred while the girl was on her way back from school, reports said. As per sources, she was attacked by miscreants with a stone and was also threatened by them.
Reportedly, the girl was rescued by her classmates in a pool of blood and her face was severely injured. The victim girl is currently undergoing treatment at the Shillong Civil Hospital. The girl is a student of Mawkyllei Higher Secondary School in West Khasi Hills.
Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched by the police to trace the culprits behind the crime.