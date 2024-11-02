Assam: Firecracker Mishap Leaves 3 Children with Serious Burns in Morigaon

A tragic incident amid Diwali festivities has left three children severely burned in Assam's Morigaon.
The children, two of whom belong to the same household in Mori Muslim Gaon, Morigaon, were trying to ignite a pile of firecrackers and explosive materials when a sudden blaze erupted, engulfing them in flames.
The injured children have been identified as Arman and Anisa, while the name of the third child remains unknown.
Though they were rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital, two children were later referred to GMCH for advanced medical care due to the extent of their injuries.
This incident highlights the pressing need for heightened awareness and safety measures, especially involving children around fireworks and explosive materials.