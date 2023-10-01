Assam: Four-Wheeler Hits Autorickshaw From Behind In Morigaon, 5 Injured

As many as five people were injured in a tragic road mishap that took place in the Morigaon district of Assam on Sunday, officials informed.
According to officials, the incident took place as an autorickshaw, which was faring the passengers, was hit by a four-wheeler from behind.
The accident occurred at Kumoi village near Jagiroad in the Morigaon district of Assam. All five people inside the autorickshaw at the time of the accident sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, out of the five, three people sustained serious injuries and required improved treatment.
All of the injured were immediately rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital where they were administered initial treatment.
However, three of the accident victims had to be referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where they are undergoing treatment.